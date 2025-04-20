Easter: Sanwo-Olu Preaches Peaceful Coexistence

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Nigerians particularly Christians in the State as they celebrate 2025 Easter, which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He also urged Christians to continue living in peace, love, and harmony with people of other faiths, noting that good neighbourliness, selflessness, patience, and love were among the key virtues taught and exemplified by Jesus Christ.

In an Easter message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu encouraged Lagos residents especially Christians to emulate the virtues of humility, perseverance, and compassion demonstrated by Jesus Christ, who died on the cross for the atonement of sins and reconciliation with God.

He said: “Today, I wish all Lagosians and Christians across the country and other parts of the world a Happy Easter as we remember the sacrifice and love of Jesus towards mankind.

“As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, I want Lagosians and Nigerians in general to make unity and togetherness the central goal of our national life.”

He added: “Let us all emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by positively impacting the lives of our friends, colleagues, associates, neighbours, and family members, as well as contributing to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.”

