Easter Retreat: Muoka Assures Victory Over National Challenges

Share

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has assured of victory over the challenges the nation is passing through.

He made this known ahead of the two-day programme, ‘God’s Covenant Of Peace And Blessing’, which will hold Saturday and Sunday, April 19 to 20, at the Chosen Revival Ground, Ijesha, Lagos.

Muoka, in a statement by the church’s Director of Public Relation, Pastor Louis Chidi, and the programme aims to highlight the significance of Easter, which represents Jesus Christ’s victory over death and, by extension, triumph over hopelessness and despair.

He stated: “Through His death and resurrection, the covenant of peace and blessing established by God with humanity at creation was restored, with Christ as the ultimate sacrifice. As we celebrate Easter through this program, we will experience the victory of Jesus Christ over death in our lives. Easter therefore brings that optimism that no matter how difficult or how challenging a situation may be, having knowledge of the resurrection will remind you that if Jesus could defeat death, then all things are possible.

“It also suggests that as bad as the prevailing situation might appear, there is the expectation that things will get better if we repent from sin and accept Jesus as our Lord and Saviour. The world in a time like this is advised to use the opportunity availed by the occasion to humbly draw closer to God, repent from wickedness, plead for His mercy and intervention. This is because commemoration of this occasion which was the reason for the coming of Jesus Christ offers peace and everlasting life to mankind.

“If the world particularly Nigerians will acknowledge and appreciate this wonderful work of grace and return to their God, then all their challenges will be overcome. Through prayers during this programme the Holy Spirit will deal with the challenges and evoke the covenant of peace and blessings upon the participants and by extension the world. As we return to God apologetically for our sin, peace shall return to all and humanity shall rejoice.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

