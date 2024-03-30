Easter: Reps’ Spokesman Tasks Political Leaders To Emulate Christ Selflessness, Humility

…holds Thanksgiving Service in Constituency, Oye-Ekiti

A member, representing Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Rotimi while rejoicing with Christians on the occasion of the 2024 Easter celebration urged political leaders to embrace the life of Jesus Christ in terms of Selflessness, love, kindness and perseverance in leadership system.

This was contained in a congratulatory message to Christians across the country to commemorate the 2024 Easter celebration.

Rotimi, House of Representatives spokesman urged the political leaders to lay down legacies that would endear them to the people even after staying in office just as Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for humanity.

The Federal lawmaker stated this on Saturday in Oye-Ekiti while speaking with newsmen after the Easter Thanksgiving Service organised by the AkinOmoAkin Constituency Office in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ikole/Oye with the theme: “Salt of the Earth.”

He noted that the thanksgiving service is part of his cardinal point to engage his constituents at the grassroots level and further to deepen engagements between the leaders and the masses.

He said: “What you have seen is my own philosophy on governance which is participatory and the fact that representation means you should not be far from your people. But in a broader sense, the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives has made it a cardinal point that constant grassroots engagements and constituency outreach will be part of what every member will be doing.

“In my own way, I thought to bring together the Christian community, both in Ikole and Oye. We have not had something like this in a long time where Christians are able to gather and all stakeholders from both local governments come together to worship God and also pray for the country.

“We also have the gathering for the Muslims in Ikole for a Ramadan lecture and also prayers. For me, it is a contribution to deepen engagements between the leadership and change the narrative of leaders being close to the grassroots.

“My message is to look back to the lessons of the season which is sacrifice. It is one of the facts that those in high positions should learn to humble themselves and come down, and not literally their lives down like Jesus Christ has done but at least let them sacrifice and come down to the level of grassroots.

“You are in a position of trust for a moment. No matter how long you stay in the office, someday you are going to leave. You should remember your legacy. We are celebrating an action that happened over 2000 years ago a man who is barely 33 years old gave up his life. Yet millions of people are celebrating that singular action.

“We should take in the lessons aside from the fact that it should be a period of regeneration and rededication of our lives to Jesus Christ. Aside from that, we should also learn the lesson of sacrifice just as Jesus Christ did.”

The guest Minister at the thanksgiving service, Rev. Tunde Afe, Senior Pastor and Founder of House of Faith Christian Centre, who delivered his sermon on the theme: “Salt of the Earth”, charged Christians to do what is right as salt of the earth and light of the world.

While urging Christians to participate actively in politics to enable them to effect positive changes in the country, he noted that politics is not as bad and dirty as portrayed.

The event featured several music renditions by the CAN Mass Choir in Ikole-Ekiti and Oye-Ekiti, special prayers for the leaders in Ekiti State and Nigeria and special thanksgiving by the Reps Spokesman.