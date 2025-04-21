Easter: Remi Tinubu Preaches Love Over Religious, Regional Bias

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Christians across the country to shun every form of prejudice based on religion or region, urging them instead to demonstrate love, compassion, and unity toward their neighbours.

Mrs. Tinubu gave the charge on Monday while hosting members of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) to an Easter Brunch at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement issued by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady expressed her appreciation for the association’s visit, describing it as a demonstration of sacrificial love and genuine commitment to national unity.

“It takes sacrificial love and compassion to change the world,” she said, encouraging young Nigerians to become active promoters of peace, tolerance, and gender equity in their communities.

Mrs. Tinubu particularly challenged the youth to lead the advocacy for women’s inclusion and empowerment, affirming that the country offers opportunities for women who are willing to thrive and contribute meaningfully to national growth.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwerem, expressed the association’s appreciation for the First Lady’s consistent support and humanitarian interventions, assuring her of their readiness to align with her vision and that of President Bola Tinubu for national peace and development.

Enwerem also highlighted YOWICAN’s commitment to fostering interfaith harmony, revealing ongoing efforts by the association to sustain dialogue and cooperation with Muslim youth groups across the country.

As part of their solidarity, YOWICAN formally launched the “Renewed Hope Neighbor2Neighbor Movement” during the event, decorating the First Lady as its Grand Patron.

Monday’s Easter Brunch marked the second time YOWICAN has paid an Easter homage to the First Lady, creating an atmosphere for interaction, celebration, and the deepening of shared values around unity and compassion.

In a significant gesture of support for the group’s outreach and evangelical efforts, Mrs. Tinubu announced the donation of seven 14-seater compressed natural gas (CNG) powered buses to aid YOWICAN’s work across Nigeria.

Share