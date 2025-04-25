Easter Procession: Minister Mourns Residents Killed By Trailer In Gombe

Share

The Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali, has expressed shock over news of the tragic accident in Billiri town, Gombe State, which claimed five lives and several others injured while on an Easter procession.

In a statement in Abuja by Umar Jibril, Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the Minister, Alkali commiserated with the bereaved families over the untimely death of their loved ones.

He also prayed that Almighty Allah would give the injured persons a quick recovery. The minister also used the medium to felicitate with the Christian faithfuls in Gombe state in particular and Nigeria in general on this year’s Easter Celebration.

He urged them to extend their hands of Fellowship to humanity as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

Share