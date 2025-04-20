Easter: Pray For Gov Bago To Succeed – Yohanna

Share

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has called on Christians across the State to pray for Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago to successfully complete all the projects he has embarked upon.

In his Easter message titled “Be Hopeful, Let Us Show Concern for One Another and Pray for Our Leaders,” the Chairman, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, urged Christian faithful to use the Easter celebration to express love to the less privileged by sharing gifts—especially with the needy, widows, orphans, and others in dire situations.

He noted that Easter marks the joyful end of the Lenten season of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving, following the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which brings hope to mankind.

According to him, “As we celebrate Easter, I enjoin us to pray for Niger State, our leaders, and for unity and peaceful coexistence among us.

“Let us pray for God’s guidance, especially for our dear ‘Farmer Governor,’ Rt. Hon. Umaru Mohammed Bago, that God will grant him the grace to pursue with vigour and actualize the ‘New Niger Agenda.’”

He added: “I believe that with the developments and efforts so far, especially in the areas of healthcare service delivery, agriculture, and infrastructural development, Niger State will rise again.

“Also, I believe that with our prayers and hope, all projects started will be taken to their logical conclusion. But we need to pray for our Governor.”

Explaining the significance of Easter, the CAN Chairman said it is a day Christians celebrate the victory of Jesus over sin and death, quoting Scripture: “This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).

He further called on Christians to be living examples to others through lives of love, mercy, compassion, and self-sacrificing service, showing that the Risen Christ dwells in their hearts.

Yohanna also commended security agencies for their efforts in curbing insecurity across ths State.

