Easter: Pope Francis Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza

Pope Francis, on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire on Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The 88-year-old pontiff made this call in his Easter Sunday “Urbi et Orbi” public address.

Speaking from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis who is still recovering from a severe bout of double pneumonia, expressed solidarity with both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples, condemning the “Deplorable humanitarian situation” caused by Israel’s 18-month military campaign in Gaza.

“I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages, and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace,” the Pope said, as an aide delivered his message to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The call for peace follows reports from Gaza’s civil defense agency that Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed at least 25 people, including women and children, across the Gaza Strip.

The strikes mark a continuation of Israel’s intensified aerial and ground operations, which resumed on March 18 after a two-month ceasefire that had briefly halted over 15 months of conflict.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to the war, vowing to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza while rejecting Hamas’s demands.

The ongoing violence has deepened the humanitarian crisis in the region, prompting global calls for de-escalation.

Pope Francis’s message underscores the Vatican’s longstanding advocacy for peace and humanitarian relief in the Middle East, as the conflict continues to exact a heavy toll on civilian lives.

