Easter: Police Beefs Up Security At Churches, Parks In Benue

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina on Friday ordered the deployment of officers across the state to ensure maximum security of lives and property during the Easter celebration.

In his operational order, the CP directed all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to deploy personnel and other resources to strategic places mapped out in their areas of responsibility, particularly, churches, parks, event centres, and entry and exit routes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson Catherine Sewuese Anene, directed officers on the highways to be more vigilant and remain courteous while carrying out their duties.

The CP felicitated the people of the state, particularly Christians on the occasion of the Easter celebration and enjoined them to pray for God’s protection and peace upon the state.

He advised religious leaders, traditional leaders, parents and guidance to warn their children and wards against practices that are unlawful in the course of their celebrations.