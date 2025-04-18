Easter: Police Beef Up Security Ahead Celebrations

Share

The Zone 10 Police Headquarters, under the leadership of AIG Gyogon Augustine Grimah, has assured residents of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States of adequate security arrangements to protect lives and property before, during, and after the Easter celebrations.

The AIG has directed the Commissioners of Police in the three States to implement robust security measures to ensure smooth and hitch-free festivities.

Additionally, the intelligence units within the zone have been tasked with generating actionable intelligence to mitigate any potential threats.

In a statement issued by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Uthman Muhammad Yaqub, the AIG extended warm Easter greetings to Christians, wishing them a peaceful Good Friday and Easter.

He also urged them to use the occasion to pray for continued peace and unity within the zone and across the country.

