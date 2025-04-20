Easter: PDP Tasks Govts On Sacrifice

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called on governments at both the State and National levels to make sacrifices for the people, just as Jesus Christ did for the world.

In its Easter message signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbagbo, the party urged the government to emulate the selfless service of Jesus Christ, who served his disciples and the world without seeking personal gain.

Igbagbo said the party is inviting the faithful to reflect on the immense love, compassion, empathy, perseverance, and ultimate sacrifice that Jesus Christ made to save humanity from eternal damnation.

He added that these virtues should be imbibed and lived out to create a safer and more secure society.

“Our party duly notes the excruciating pains, severe anguish, and devastation to which the people have been subjected due to the criminal neglect and sheer irresponsiveness of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We call on the government at the State and Federal levels to follow the example of Jesus Christ by prioritizing the needs of the people above selfish interests,” the statement read.

The party also drew a powerful lesson from the indifference of the people for whom Jesus was crucified—people who despised and abandoned Him in His hour of need—only to later acknowledge the redemptive work He accomplished to the glory of God.

“As a party, we draw strength and key into this uncommon love of God, as exemplified by our Lord Jesus Christ, while we continue the arduous task of rescuing and redeeming the people of Ondo State from the harsh grip of dehumanization that has rendered them incapable of challenging their tormentors in power,” the statement concluded.

