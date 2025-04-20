Easter: PDP Calls On APC To Address Insecurity, Hardship

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to address the numerous challenges facing the country.

In its Easter message signed by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP called on leaders at all levels to use the occasion for deeper introspection and rededicate themselves to a life of selfless service and commitment to the good of the people.

This, the party said, is in line with the life, teachings, sacrificial death, and triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ, which brought redemption to mankind.

The PDP reiterated its demand for the APC-led Federal Government to rescind all anti-people and life-discounting policies and urgently address the prevailing insecurity, hunger, and economic hardship ravaging the nation.

It also called on Nigerians to use the period of Easter to renew their hope in God’s unfailing love and intervention in the affairs of the country and humanity.

According to the PDP, Nigerians should reflect on “the import of Easter, which signifies the ultimate triumph of God’s saving grace over adverse circumstances,” and reawaken their determination and hope for the much-desired national rebirth.

The party stressed that this spiritual and moral renewal is key to overcoming the hardship, insecurity, and uncertainty currently plaguing the nation under the APC administration.

It further stated that the Easter season should redirect the nation’s focus to “the imperatives of the virtues of forgiveness, forbearance, mutual respect, obedience to the rule of law, and love for one another irrespective of sectional, tribal, religious, or political affiliations as this is the only way our nation can survive this perilous time.”

