Easter: PDP, Atiku, Obi Felicitate With Christians

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, have sent goodwill messages to Nigeria Christians as they mark this year’s Easter season.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to strengthen their hope in God and seek a national renewal by rekindling their love and commitment towards one another especially at this trying time.

The party advised Nigerians not to allow the hardship, insecurity and uncertainty pervading the nation to weaken their faith and optimism for a better nation.

“Indeed, the coming of Easter, the celebration of the triumph of life over death serves as divine reassurance of the saving grace of God in the gift of salvation to mankind and His willingness to bring succour in any adverse situation,” PDP stated, and called on leaders at all levels to renew the virtue of selfless service by directing their energies principally towards the wellbeing and happiness of the people.

The party also called on the Federal Government to take immediate action to address the high cost of food, petroleum products, and other essential commodities and services so as to alleviate the suffering in the country.

Atiku in a message by his media office, said Nigerians should emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice which characterised the life of Jesus Christ.

“This commemoration is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. It is a time to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need,” the former vice president added.

Atiku called on Nigerians, regardless of faith, to come together and pray for the peace in the country, and expressed the belief that Nigeria will rise and overcome her national challenges.

“Our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do when we are united in good conduct, we shall prevail,” Atiku said.

Obi, on his X handle, urged Christians to see the Easter victory of Jesus Christ over death as a huge motivation that a new Nigeria is possible.

“This great occasion brings to an end, the Christian Lenten season of fasting, prayers, and almsgiving, and ushers us into the season of glory and victory over death,” Obi said, adding that Nigerians should not despair as Easter celebration holds vital promises of victory over the nation’s present myriads of challenges.

“Our dear nation has continued to stagger under the heavy weight of high insecurity, soaring hunger and poverty, ballooning debts, galloping inflation, and mindless corruption that has pervaded every part of our national existence.

“Just as our Lord Jesus, who made very painful sacrifices for the salvation of the world, which today we celebrate His glorious resurrection, we all must continue to labour, in unity, for the good of our nation, knowing that our labours will not be in vain,” he stated.

The former Anambra State governor called for continued prayer for God’s intervention in the nation’s life, “so that even as we labour, as humans, for the sake of our nation, God will crown our efforts with success, and make the new Nigeria even more possible, beyond our human efforts.”