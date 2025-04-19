Easter: Oyetola Preaches Faith, Unity, Renewed Hope

Share

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has extended warm Easter greetings to the people of Osun State and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the State.

In a goodwill message to mark the 2025 Easter celebration, signed by Bolaji Akinola, Media and Communications Adviser to the Minister, Oyetola urged citizens to remain steadfast in faith, hopeful for a better tomorrow, and united in the pursuit of collective progress.

He described Easter as a season of deep spiritual significance — a time for sacrifice, renewal, and reaffirmation of hope in the face of trials.

“Easter reminds us that after the darkness comes light, and after sacrifice comes victory. It is a time to reflect on the values of love, selflessness, and unshakable faith — values that should guide our individual lives, our communities, and our state as a whole,” Oyetola said.

Addressing the people of Osun State, the Minister praised their resilience and unwavering spirit amid challenges.

He reassured them of his continued love and commitment to the development and welfare of the state and its people.

“Though I now serve at the federal level, Osun remains home — the land of my birth, my people, and my greatest inspiration. I carry Osun in my heart and will continue to work in the interest of our people. I believe that, together, we will witness brighter days ahead,” he affirmed.

Oyetola, who also serves as the leader of the APC in the State, used the opportunity to send a message of strength and unity to the party faithful, appreciating their loyalty and unrelenting support for progressive ideals.

“To the APC family in Osun, I say thank you. Your unwavering dedication, courage, and commitment to our shared vision are the reasons we remain strong. Let us use this Easter season to reflect and reenergize. Our journey is not over — it is only being renewed,” he stated.

He urged party members to remain united and focused, stressing that internal cohesion, discipline, and strategic engagement are critical to reclaiming the mandate to lead Osun State.

“We must keep faith, stay united, and never lose sight of the bigger picture. The people of Osun are counting on us to provide direction, integrity, and a better alternative. Let us not fail them,” Oyetola charged.

He further noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians, including the people of Osun, through bold economic reforms and inclusive governance.

The Minister concluded his message with prayers for peace, progress, and divine grace upon every household in Osun State.

“This Easter, I pray for peace in our land, healing for those hurting, strength for the weary, and renewed hope for every home. May Osun State rise again — stronger, more prosperous, and united,” he said.

