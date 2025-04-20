Easter: Otuaro Urges N’Delta Stakeholders To Love One Another

Share

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dennis Otuaro, has called on the people of the Niger Delta to reflect on the essence of Easter and show love to one another.

In his Easter message on Sunday, Otuaro urged stakeholders in the region including men, women, youths, and all ex-agitators to imbibe the spirit of peace, unity, and sacrifice embodied by the Lord Jesus Christ.

He noted that the Easter season is a time to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which serve as God’s precious gift of peace to the world and reconciliation to Himself.

Otuaro urged the people of the region to use the season to deeply reflect on the virtues of the Lord and walk in them to ensure peace, stability, and harmony in the Niger Delta.

He stressed that Easter calls for a re-commitment to the cherished values of peace, forgiveness, kindness, and service.

The PAP boss reiterated his leadership’s unwavering commitment to the implementation of the programme’s mandate for the sustainable peace, security, stability, and development of the region.

He also urged stakeholders in the Niger Delta to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu and his administration’s noble reforms aimed at achieving economic recovery and shared prosperity for all.

The message reads: “I would like to heartily greet all stakeholders of the Niger Delta on this joyous occasion of the commemoration of Easter.

“It is a time to reflect on its essence and the values of love, peace, forgiveness, and sacrifice exemplified by the Lord Jesus Christ.

“I urge all youths, ex-agitators, men, and women to imbibe the virtues embedded in Jesus Christ and the significance of His death and resurrection as God’s perfect gift for redemption and reconciliation of mankind.

“Let us love one another, promote unity and peace in the interest of the Niger Delta. I felicitate all stakeholders and wish you a Happy Easter celebration.”

