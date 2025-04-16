Easter: Otu Flags Off Free Bus Ride In C’River

Share

Ahead of the Easter celebrations, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, has declared a “season of sweetness” and approved free bus rides for indigenes and residents of the State traveling for the holidays.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Calabar on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Ekpenyong Akiba, who represented Governor Otu, said the initiative was introduced to ease the hardship faced by residents during festive travel.

According to him, the free transport scheme aims to reduce the burden of transportation costs and economic pressure, allowing citizens to visit their hometowns during the Easter period.

“The governor has decided to initiate this free bus ride to reduce the burden of economic pain this period, so all citizens can travel to their various hometowns with less cost,” Akiba said.

He added that the initiative would last for two weeks, extending even beyond the Easter holiday.

Governor Otu, who launched a similar gesture during the Christmas season in 2024, said he remains concerned about the economic challenges facing the people.

He therefore approved the scheme for both intra-city and inter-city travel, particularly targeting those traveling to the central and northern parts of the State.

“We are here to flag off the season of sweetness for the Easter period. The governor is aware of the economic situation, and this initiative will help reduce the cost of transportation for the people,” Akiba reiterated.

He further explained that the gesture is part of the government’s efforts to alleviate travel-related stress and ensure that residents still have money left in their pockets during the holiday season.

Share