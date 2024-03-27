Easter: Osun NSCDC Deploys 1,520 For Operations

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced the deployment of 1,520 personnel across the state to conduct both covert and overt operations during the Easter celebrations.

This was contained in a statement released by Kehinde Adeleke, the spokesperson for the State Commandant, Michael Adaralewa on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Adaralewa highlighted that the Easter operations team comprises various tactical units, including the Counter Terrorism Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Special Armed Squad, Female Armed Squad, Disaster Management Unit, and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear and Explosive Unit.

While assuring the protection of citizens, residents, and critical national assets, Adaralewa instructed Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to ensure round-the-clock patrolling across local governments and area commands.

Commandant Adaralewa stated, “Our officers will be strategically positioned at public places, worship centres, recreational spots, shopping malls, and identified criminal hideouts while observing and upholding fundamental human rights.”

He urged personnel to collaborate closely with other agencies to guarantee a smooth celebration, stressing the paramount importance of safeguarding lives and properties.

Advising the public to adhere to legal boundaries, remain vigilant, exhibit moderation, and promptly report suspicious activities, Adaralewa underlined the significance of embodying the teachings of Easter.

He cautioned against overspeeding and night travels, especially for those embarking on Easter journeys.