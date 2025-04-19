Easter: Orji Kalu Congratulates Christians, Urges Love, Sacrifice, Unity

Share

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Christian faithful, urging them to reflect on the values of love, sacrifice, and unity that define the Easter season.

In a message released to mark the 2025 Easter celebration, Kalu noted that Easter is a period of sober reflection and spiritual renewal, and it offers a unique opportunity for Christians to re-dedicate themselves to the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“Easter is not just a celebration; it is a deep reminder of the victory of light over darkness, hope over despair, and love over hate.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the foundation of our faith as Christians, and it teaches us that even in the face of trials and tribulations, there is hope for a better tomorrow,” Senator Kalu stated.

Kalu, who is the lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of all religious and ethnic backgrounds, pointing out that no nation can thrive in an atmosphere of division and intolerance.

According to the Chairman Senate Committee on South East Development Commission, Nigeria’s diversity remains its greatest strength, and leaders at all levels must rise above sentiments to foster unity and national development.

He also used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to pray for the country’s progress, particularly as the nation continues to grapple with economic and security challenges.

“As we celebrate Easter, I urge all Nigerians regardless of religious or political affiliation to pray for our dear country.

“We must come together to rebuild trust, strengthen institutions, and support policies that promote economic recovery, peace, and social justice.

“Our collective efforts are key to the Nigeria of our dreams,” he added.

The Senator further called on the Christian community in Abia North and beyond to continue to be ambassadors of peace, compassion, and righteousness, adding that their lifestyle should reflect the true essence of Christ’s teachings.

He concluded his message with prayers for peace, prosperity, and divine blessings upon Nigeria, Abia State, and the entire Christian community.

“May the spirit of Easter fill our hearts with renewed hope and purpose. I wish all Christians a joyful and blessed celebration,” Kalu said.

