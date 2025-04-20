Easter: Olubadan Charges Christians To Emulate Christ

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadan, His Imperial Majesty, Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), has urged Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ and called on political leaders to demonstrate Christ’s selflessness and sacrifice.

In his Easter message to Christians, the monarch said: “I congratulate you all on the completion of the 40-day fasting and prayers, which culminated in the celebration of Easter, marking the trial, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“I charge you to emulate and adopt the deeds, attitudes, and virtues of our Saviour. Jesus Christ exemplified service to humanity, humility, forgiveness, love, and sacrifice. Let us imbibe and live by these qualities in all aspects of life.

“Jesus Christ came to the world to redeem us from the curse and reconcile us to Himself.

“Consequently, we should not return to our old sinful ways but become new creatures, so that Christ’s sacrifice on the cross will not be in vain.”

The monarch further admonished Christians to celebrate Easter without forgetting its core message and the lessons learned during the 40-day fasting and prayer period.

“Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace; therefore, we should allow peace to reign supreme and eschew bitterness and rancour, believing in peaceful coexistence,” he added.

Calling on political leaders to embrace the virtues of Easter, the Olubadan urged them to demonstrate Christ-like selflessness and sacrifice by focusing on the well-being of the people—especially in the areas of food security, gainful employment, and the protection of lives and property for a better society.

