Easter: Oku Ibom Ibibio Preaches Peace, Commends Eno

Oku Ibom Ibibio and President-General of the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk, has extended Easter greetings to Christian faithful around the world on the occasion of the Easter celebration.

In his 2025 Easter message, Ntenyin Etuk called for total dedication from both leaders and citizens towards building a society where peace, unity, love, tolerance, and brotherhood reign supreme, irrespective of religion, tribe, or race.

The Akwa Ibom premier royal father stressed that Christians should emulate the worthy examples of Jesus Christ by consistently exhibiting virtues such as godliness, discipline, honesty, and love for one another.

He noted that Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection, which offer salvation to mankind, remain an extraordinary sacrifice that must be treasured by all Christian faithful.

The message reads: “On behalf of my family and the Akwa Ibom State Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, I heartily felicitate with His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Christian faithful in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, and the world at large on this occasion of Easter celebration.

“Easter is a very solemn event for Christians and the world in general. It re-enacts the messianic role of Jesus Christ, whose death and resurrection became the atonement for our sins and renewed our place of sonship with God Almighty, as recorded in Galatians 4:4-7.

“We must remember that the primary thrust of Jesus Christ’s mission on Earth was to demonstrate God’s love and grace, offer salvation from sin and death, and establish a new relationship between humanity and God. We must treasure this and live lives that reflect appreciation for that unique sacrifice.”

According to the Patriarch of the Ibibios Worldwide, every society risks being engulfed in crises when love and unity are absent, and when indiscipline and disobedience to God prevail.

He called on the government to ensure that institutions of learning instill moral rectitude in students.

The Patriarch also tasked ecclesiastical bodies with focusing their preaching on building men and women of good character and strong principles—faithful individuals who value integrity, honour, virtue, and uprightness over greed and social vices that erode society.

“Let us see Easter as a period of sober reflection—a time to reorient our minds against greed, hatred, disunity, covetousness, and economic sabotage. The Lord Jesus Christ is a worthy example we must emulate.”

Speaking on Akwa Ibom State, the Supreme Monarch commended Governor Umo Eno for his inclusive governance and for the numerous projects implemented across the state under the ARISE AGENDA.

He therefore urged all Akwa Ibomites to live in peace with one another, support the government, obey God’s commandments, and respect leaders and constituted authorities to ensure orderliness, peace, and progress in society.

Oku Ibom Ibibio reiterated that traditional rulers in the state, as custodians of the people, will continue to partner with governments, MDAs, and security agencies to promote peace, unity, tranquillity, and development at the grassroots.

