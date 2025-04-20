Easter: Okpebholo Calls For Hope, Unity Among Edo People

Share

Governor Monday Okpebholo has extended warm greetings and best wishes to all Edo people, both at home and in the diaspora, on the occasion of 2025 Easter celebration.

In his Easter message, the Governor reflected on the significance of the season, describing it as a celebration of the triumph of hope over despair and the power of sacrifice and renewal.

He noted that the spirit of Easter resonates deeply with the values of unity, love, and resilience that define the people of Edo State.

“As we celebrate this sacred season, let us be reminded of the enduring lessons of Easter: the importance of compassion, forgiveness, and the unwavering belief in a brighter future,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

“Just as Easter signifies a new beginning, so too do we, as a state, continue to strive for progress, development, and a more prosperous future for all our citizens.”

The Governor acknowledged the challenges that Edo State has faced and continues to navigate, drawing inspiration from the Easter story which, he said, underscores the possibility of overcoming adversity through faith and collective effort.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to good governance, sustainable development, and the well-being of every Edo son and daughter.

“This Easter, let us rededicate ourselves to the ideals of peace, harmony, and mutual respect. Let us strengthen the bonds that unite us and work together to build the Edo State of our dreams – a state where opportunity thrives and every citizen can reach their full potential,” he urged.

Governor Okpebholo also encouraged all Edo residents to use the festive period to spend quality time with family and loved ones, extend a hand of kindness to those in need, and reflect on the blessings in their lives.

Share