Easter: Ogun FRSC Urges Motorist To Obey Traffic Rules

The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists piling the state to obey traffic rules and regulations in order to stay alive during the Easter celebration.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, the Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Memee Timothy, disclosed that personnel of the Corps would be deployed to monitor and control traffic as well as respond to emergencies involving accidents and broken down vehicles during the celebration.

Timothy reiterated the FRSC’s commitment to ensuring that motorists and other road users arrive at their various destinations safely.

“Motorists should refrain from speeding, wrongful overtaking, and driving against traffic that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives during Easter.

“They should also stop overloading and drunk driving to minimise road crashes.

“Our men will also be at strategic places and road construction areas to arrest those who are overloading and driving without a driver’s licence.

“In addition, we are appealing to motorists to cooperate with FRSC personnel and other sister agencies to make Easter a hitch-free festival.”

