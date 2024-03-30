Easter: Ogbuku Felicitates With Christians In N’Delta, Nigeria

Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has felicitated with all Christians in Nigeria and the people of the Niger Delta Region as they celebrate Easter in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This was as he also greeted the Muslim faithful in the country over the ongoing Ramadan fast.

Ogbuku charged Christians in Nigeria especially those in the Niger Delta Region to come together and renew their commitment to building a peaceful Region.

In a message issued at the weekend and signed by the MD himself on behalf of the NDDC Board, he however urged all Niger Deltans to use the Easter period to reflect on the collective responsibility in fast-tracking the development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

The message reads” On behalf of the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, I felicitate with all Christians in Nigeria and the people of the Niger Delta Region as they celebrate Easter in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“I also greet the Muslim faithful in the country over the ongoing Ramadan fast, knowing that Christians and Muslims use the two occasions to pray fervently for peace and tranquillity in the country.

“Easter symbolises hope and renewal, being a time when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the power that gives a new beginning. It is a time when we reflect on the sacrifices that Christ made for us and the new life that his resurrection represents.

” In this Easter, let us all come together and renew our commitment to building a peaceful Niger Delta. Let us embrace the power that gives a new beginning and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves and our children. Let us put aside our differences and focus on transforming our region.

“The sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an enduring lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion in our pursuit of a united, peaceful and prosperous nation.

“The Niger Delta region has faced many challenges in recent years, from insecurity and economic instability to communal disputes. However, just as Christ rose from the dead and brought new life to the world, we too, can rise above our challenges.

“The current NDDC Board remains firmly committed to driving the development process to ensure sustainable growth and progress. Hence, Niger Deltans should rest assured that the region will overcome its challenges and emerge stronger.

“I thank all stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region for the peace we have continued to enjoy and pray that we maintain it as that will guarantee the sustainable development of our various communities and our region.

“It is my prayer during this Easter celebrations, that we will continue to work in harmony and love, as well as remain solidly behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is giving us all the necessary support to develop the Niger Delta region.

“The NDDC, being the main vehicle for the development of the Niger Delta region, will facilitate the process of charting a new development road map for the region.

“I urge all Niger Deltans to use this Easter period to reflect on our collective responsibility in fast-tracking the development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region. Let us demonstrate love and kindness towards one another and continue to support the efforts of the government in providing good governance.

“We must strive to imbibe the ennobling values and precepts laid down by Jesus Christ. If we imbibe the virtues of humility, love, compassion, peace and righteousness, our communities and society will be better for it.

“We must not forget that Peace and Love are precursors to development and progress, as we work for a rejuvenated Niger Delta region. The message concluded.