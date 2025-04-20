Easter: Odii Tasks Nigerians On Peaceful Co-Existence

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi State during the 2023 general election, Ifeanyi Odii, has tasked Nigerians with ensuring peaceful co-existence among themselves.

Odii, a philanthropist and entrepreneur, emphasized that peace is a sine qua non for development.

The former governorship candidate gave the admonition in his Easter message to Nigerians.

He enjoined citizens to keep hope alive for a better future, adding that there is always salvation and victory at the end of every situation.

Odii opined, “Citizens must hold fast to the eternal truth that God has begun a new thing in their lives.”

The statement read, “As we celebrate the sacred season of Easter, I extend my deepest wishes to every family, every community, and every soul across our great state.

“This season speaks of grace, sacrifice, and boundless love; a great reminder that through pain, there is purpose; through sacrifice, there is salvation; and through faith, there is always victory.”

The statement continued, “As I reflect on our collective journey as a people, I am highly overwhelmed by the strength in your spirit, the hope in your eyes, and the fire of resilience that refuses to be quenched.

“Indeed, these are rare and ingenious components of great and active citizens who are poised to triumph against every odd.”

“This Easter, I pray that the grace of the resurrection fills your homes with peace and your hearts with renewed courage.”

“Let us hold fast to the eternal truth that God has begun a new thing in our lives and state through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, as manifested in the prophetic assurance of Isaiah 43:19.”

“My desire is for a state where our potential is not just promised but fulfilled; a land where every citizen can rise with dignity, live with purpose, and thrive in peace.”

“May this Easter, therefore, awaken in us the courage to believe again, to build again, and to rise together,” he stressed.

Odii urged the people to strive to live in peace and keep hope alive.

