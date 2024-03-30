EASTER: Oborevwori preaches love, seeks enhanced unity among Nigerians

As Christians all over the world mark celebrates Easter, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Deltans and other Nigerians to show love to one another and be willing to make sacrifices for the greater unity, peace and progress of the country.

Governor Oborevwori, in the Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba on Sunday, urged Deltans and Nigerians in general to use the Easter season to soberly reflect on what they need to do as a people in order to guarantee peaceful co-existence, while working towards a better future for all Nigerians.

He said: “As Christians, we must reflect on the import of Easter celebrations in our dealings, not only with other Christians, but with people of other faiths and convictions.

“We must eschew bitterness and all forms of violence, because the progress, peace and security of the nation rest squarely on good neighborliness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“If we live peacefully with one another, we will not be confronted with issues of armed banditry, herdsmen attacks, kidnapping and other vices threatening the soul of our great nation.

“I urge you all to let the significance of the celebration reflect in our relationship with one another, both Christians and the people of other religions, irrespective of the fact that these are tough times in our country”.

He reminded Christians that having gone through forty days of fasting and praying, Easter was a most appropriate time for them to purge themselves of those weights that had impeded the progress of the country by demonstrating love in its fullness and purity, not only to one another but also to others in the society.

The Governor enjoined Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to apply the spiritual benefits of Easter, which include love, peace, justice, sacrifice and kindness in their daily living, and, by so doing, contribute to enhanced unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“The main takeaway from Easter for Christians is to reconsider the veracity of our beliefs. The tenets of our faith which include honesty, fairness, integrity, accountability, compassion, selflessness and the pursuit of the common good, should be upheld by all Christians going forward,” he added.

The Governor further assured Deltans of his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property in the state in line with his M.O.R.E Agenda.