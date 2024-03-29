Easter: NSCDC Deploys 35,000 Personnel

As part of measures to boost the nation’s security architecture during the Easter celebration, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has directed Zonal Commanders and State Commandants to ensure massive deployment of personnel and equipment in their areas of responsibility. (AoRs).

In a statement signed, yesterday, by its spokesperson, CSC Babawale Afolabi, the corps disclosed that at least 35,000 personnel, will be deployed during the celebration of the resurrection of Christ, the saviour of mankind. “The deployment comprising officers and men with targeting no fewer than 35,000 personnel, is to provide watertight security before, during and after the festivity to protect lives and property including critical national assets and Infrastructure (CNAI).

“Within the period, the Corps is to protect CNAI as well as the security of lives and safety of property in line with its mandate whether private or public in synergy with other security agencies.”