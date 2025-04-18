Easter: NSCDC Deploys 2,680 Personnel In Kwara

Share

Ahead of Easter celebration, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has deployed 2,680 personnel across the state to ensure a secure environment for peace during the festive period.

“Officers and men have been strategically deployed to provide adequate coverage at churches, relaxation centers, critical infrastructure, and other public spaces across the State.

“Dr Umar noted that surveillance and patrol operations have been intensified in both urban and rural communities, with tactical units and rapid response squads placed on standby to swiftly address any emerging threat.

“He called on members of the public to remain vigilant, be lawabiding, and cooperate with security agencies by reporting any suspicious activity.’’

“While extending his heartfelt Easter greetings to Christians, the Commandant urged all citizens to embrace the message of love, sacrifice, and peaceful coexistence which the season symbolizes,” the statement added.

