Easter: NSCDC Deploys 1,525 Officers In Anambra

Share

Ahead of the Easter celebrations, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday deployed 1,525 personnel to safeguard lives and forestall vandalism of critical national, state, and Local Government assets in Anambra State.

In a statement issued by the State NSCDC’s Head, Media, and Tactical, NSCDC Okadigbo Edwin, the deployment was in line with the recently launched joint “Operation Udo ga chi Zero Kidnapping and other violent crimes” in the state.

According to Edwin, the NSCDC State Commandant, Maku Olatunde, gave this directive through an elaborate operational order at the command’s tactical digest held on Wednesday, at the state Command Headquarters Awka.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the commandant charged Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Heads of Formations, and Composite Commanders to adequately deploy assets and personnel to cover all places of worship, recreational centers, amusement parks, markets, flashpoints, black spots, and other vulnerable areas including critical national state and local government assets towards ensuring an incident-free Easter celebration and beyond.

The statement read in part, “The NSCDC State boss equally cautioned personnel deployed for this assignment drawn from various units including Operations department, Tactical Response Squad, Counter Terrorism Unit, Disaster Management, Investigation & Intelligence, Chemical Biological Radioactive Nuclear & Energy, Critical National Assets & Infrastructure Protection, Anti-vandalism, and Female Special Squad, to be civil, professional, and be mindful of the fundamental human rights of the citizens while discharging their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

“Maku extended warm Easter greetings to the people of Anambra State, particularly the Christian community, encouraging them to seek divine intervention for the nation’s well-being during this festive season.

“He also urged them to shun all forms of violence, promote peace and unity in their communities while seeking divine guidance in fostering a more harmonious society.

“The command encouraged members of the public to go about their daily activities without fear, stay security-conscious, and be law-abiding. In case of emergencies, they can contact the nearest Civil Defence Office or call the provided numbers: 08066769442, 08037909304 or 08035771835 for assistance.”

Share