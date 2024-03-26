Easter: NSCDC Deploys 1,100 Personnel In Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command on Tuesday announced the deployment of at least 1,100 personnel to various parts of the state for the forthcoming Easter celebration.

The State Commandant, Oluyemi Ibiloye, disclosed this in a statement made available to New Telegraph on Tuesday in Akure by his spokesperson, DSC Aidamenbor Daniel.

Ibiloye said the deployed personnel were drawn from the operations department, Female Squad, Rapid Response Squad, RRS; Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU; and Surveillance Unit.

Others are Intelligence and Investigation, mounted unit and Patrol team of the command.

He added that the deployment was due to the expected high human and vehicular movement in and out of the state during and after the festive period.

“The areas of concentration are worship centres, recreational centres, malls and marketplaces coupled with other volatile areas.

“Meanwhile, Area Commanders and Divisional Officers are to ensure that the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure are top on their watch list.

“Also intelligence will be shared with sister agencies in ensuring that lives and property of the good people of Ondo State are kept before, during and after the Easter celebration,” Ibiloye said.