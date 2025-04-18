Easter: NNPP’s Ajadi Urges Love, Felicitates Christians

Share

South-West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi, has enjoined Nigerians to always show love to one another, as he felicitated with Christians on the commemoration of the Easter celebration.

Describing the period as a significant moment and a glorious celebration of the triumph of life over death, Ajadi, in a statement issued on Good Friday and made available to New Telegraph, extended warm greetings to Christians in Nigeria and around the world.

He emphasized love, sacrifice, and compassion as the central themes of this solemn season.

He noted that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is a profound lesson for political leaders and indeed all Nigerians to embrace selflessness and compassion, as well as love for one another, regardless of differences in language or ethnicity.

Ajadi said that Easter represents the victory of life over death, as exemplified by the resurrection of Christ, and urged all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, which he described as the essential message of Christ’s ministry of priceless sacrifice and the limitless love of God for mankind.

In the statement, Ajadi said: “I offer my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter on Sunday.

“As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“It is divinely obligatory for us to love one another regardless of differences in language, faith, and tribe.

“I also call on our political leaders to shun selfishness and embrace selflessness, compassion, and true love for the people they are governing.

“To Christians, I urge you to maintain humility and sustain the sacrifices made during the 40-day Lenten Season.

“Let us remember that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a sign that there is always hope and that should guide us to believe that the present hardship in our country will fade away with fervent prayers for our political leaders,” he said.

