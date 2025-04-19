Easter: NNPP Chieftain Greets Christians, Tasks Nigerians On Love

Share

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has enjoined Nigerians to always show love to one another, just as he felicitates Christian faithful on the commemoration of Easter celebration.

Describing the period as a significant moment and a glorious celebration of the triumph of life over death, Ajadi in a statement issued on Good Friday made available to Saturday’s Telegraph, emphasising love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season.

He noted that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for political leaders and indeed all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, as well as, love for one another no matter the differences in tongues and tribes.

He said Easter is a celebration of the victory of life over death as exemplified by the resurrection of Christ, while urging all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, which he said is the essential message of Christ’s ministry of priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

Ajadi said, “I offer my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter on Sunday. As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“It is divinely obligatory for us to love ourselves regardless of differences in tongues, faith and tribes. I also call on our political leaders to shun selfishness and imbibe selflessness, compassion and true love for the people they are governing.

“To the Christians, I call on them to maintain humility and sustain all the sacrifices they endured during the 40 day Lenten Season.

“I urge the Christians to remember that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a sign that there is always hope and that should guide us that the present hardship in our country will evaporate with prayers for our political leaders”, he said.

