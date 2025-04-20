Easter: Nigeria Can Rise Above Trials – CAN

Share

As Christians celebrate Easter, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that Nigeria and its citizens can rise above trials through faith, resilience, and unity.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in an Easter message on Sunday, also called on Nigerians to promote dialogue and reconciliation.

Okoh, who noted that the resurrection of Jesus Christ signifies strength and victory, added that Easter is a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for the redemption of humanity.

He said: “His resurrection is a powerful testament to the might of God, offering us hope, forgiveness, and the promise of eternal life. As Apostle Paul affirms in 1 Corinthians 15:14: ‘And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith.’

“This verse encapsulates the essence of Easter and the very foundation of our belief. Let us reflect on this divine mystery and renew our commitment to living in accordance with His teachings.”

He further noted that in Nigeria, Easter is not only a religious observance but also a vibrant cultural celebration.

“From the colourful parades in the streets of Lagos to the solemn processions in the villages of the North, some of which begin with the waving of palm branches a week before, this period reveals the rich blend of our nation’s diverse expressions of faith and tradition.

“It is a time when families gather, communities unite, and our cultural heritage is showcased through music, dance, and festive gatherings. These celebrations beautifully reflect both our faith and our shared identity,” he said.

Okoh acknowledged the challenges faced by Christians in some parts of the country, especially in regions where they endure persecution for their beliefs.

He stressed that despite these hardships, the spirit of Easter endures.

“It reminds us that, just as Christ rose from the dead, we too can rise above trials through faith, resilience, and unity.

“The resurrection affirms that light will always triumph over darkness, and love will conquer fear. Let us draw strength from this truth and continue to support one another in faith,” he added.

He urged Christians to use the Easter season for deep reflection, earnest prayer, and spiritual renewal.

“Let us strengthen our bonds of fellowship, extend compassion to those in need, and strive to build a more just and caring society.

“This Easter, let us be intentional in acts of kindness and charity, reaching out to the marginalised and the suffering. Let us also promote dialogue and reconciliation, working towards greater unity within our communities and across the nation.

“In the spirit of Easter, may we reach out to neighbours of other faiths, fostering mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.”

He concluded by wishing all Nigerians a season filled with harmony and goodwill:

“May this season be one of harmony and goodwill for all Nigerians. May it inspire us to live out the values of love, peace, and forgiveness in our everyday lives.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord, may our hearts be filled with the message of victory that it brings to strengthen us in the face of adversity.”

