Easter: Nasarawa Police Assure Residents Of Adequate Security

The Nasarawa State Police Command has announced the deployment of over 2000 operatives across the state in preparation for this year’s Easter celebration.

In a press release signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, the move is aimed at ensuring a smooth and peaceful celebration for Christian faithfuls in the state.

While facilitating with Christian faithfuls, the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Shehu Nadadai stated that the deployed personnel will be stationed at various locations, including places of worship, recreation centres, as well as public and private facilities.

The statement reads in part, “Sequel to this, the Nasarawa State Police Command in a bid to ensure hitch-free celebration, has deployed over Two Thousand (2000) Police personnel across the State for crime prevention and control.

READ ALSO:

“This will cover places of worship, recreation centres, public and private facilities.

“Surveillance/intelligence gathering and continuous raid of criminal hideouts, black spots/vulnerable points, and high visibility policing will be sustained throughout the period to guarantee the safety of lives and properties.”

The statement also urged the public to cooperate with the Police personnel, who have been instructed to be civil, polite and firm in ensuring the security and safety of travellers and other road users during the festive period.

The CP also reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and properties not only during Easter but also beyond.