Easter Monday: Grief, Sadness As World Leaders Mourn Pope Francis At 88

Following the passing yesterday of Pope Francis, numerous world leaders have extended their heartfelt condolences, reflecting the deep respect and admiration the pontiff commands across nations and faiths.

As the spiritual head of over a billion Catholics and a respected moral voice on the world stage, any development concerning the Pope resonates far beyond the Vatican.

Pope Francis, the 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away 7.35am at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

Iran

Iran offered condolences yesterday following the death of Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, at the age of 88. “My colleagues have just informed me of the news…

I offer my condolences to all Christians around the world,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said at a press briefing. Iran, a Muslim-majority country, maintains close ties with the Vatican.

Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the deceased Pope Francis as “a man of deep faith and boundless compassion”. “He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect,” the president said in a post on X.

USA

US Vice President JD Vance said his “heart goes out” to Christians after Pope Francis died yesterday. “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” he posted on X. “I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

Vance, a Catholic convert, arrived in New Delhi yesterday after meeting the pontiff in the Vatican. The pair had a brief private meeting on Sunday, the Vatican said, on the last day of the Republican’s visit to Rome.

The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia in a Rome hospital before seeming to recover and leaving the facility on March 23.

His death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday hailed the late Pope Francis as a “defender” of “humanism and justice”, and praised his efforts to promote dialogue between the Orthodox and Catholic Churches.

Putin said Francis was a “wise” religious leader, “statesman” and “consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice”, in a letter to the Vatican published by the Kremlin.

“During all the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive interaction between Russia and the Holy See,” Putin added.

The Kremlin leader had met the pope three times — in 2013, 2015, and 2019. The last time they spoke was in December 2021 by telephone, Russian state media reported, weeks before Moscow launched its offensive on Ukraine.

The pope had repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine. In 2016, he met the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, in the first-ever meeting between the heads of the two churches.

That ended with the singing of a joint 10-page declaration, seen at the time as an important milestone in relations between the Catholic and Russian Orthodox branches of Christianity.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday mourned the death of Pope Francis, saying the Catholic leader had “prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians.” “We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians,” Zelensky wrote on social media.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron paid homage to Pope Francis, saying he had always been “on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile” and fought for “more justice”.

Speaking during a trip to the Pacific region, Macron expressed his “most sincere condolences to Catholics the world over” after the death of Francis who, he said, had stood for a “brotherly humankind”.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hailed Pope Francis’s “commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable” after his death at the age of 88. “I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis.

His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace,” the Socialist leader wrote on X.

Italy Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said “a great man has left us” after Pope Francis died yesterday. “Pope Francis has returned to the Father’s home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us,” Meloni said in a statement.

Germany

Germany’s incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz yesterday expressed “great sorrow” at Pope Francis’s death, describing him as a man “guided by humility and faith”.

The pope “will remain in our memories for his indefatigable commitment” to “the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation,” he said.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin hailed Pope Francis’s solidarity with the “poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed” after the pope died.

“Pope Francis’ long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace and human dignity” said Martin, adding that he would be remembered for his “expression of pain and shame” about historic child abuses in the Catholic Church during his 2018 visit to Ireland.

India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply pained” by the death of Pope Francis, saying that the pontiff had served the poor and offered hope to the suffering.

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world,” the Hindu-nationalist leader said in a statement.

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.”

Paris

The bells at Paris’s Notre-Dame cathedral rang out 88 times yesterday in honour of Pope Francis who died aged 88, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

The “88 rings for 88 years of life” were to be followed by a full ringing of the cathedral’s bells before a noon mass in Francis’s honour, followed by another in early evening, according to the Notre-Dame press office.

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent his “deepest condolences” after the death of Pope Francis. “May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come,” Abiy wrote in a post on X.

Egypt

The death of Pope Francis yesterday “is a profound loss for the entire world, as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said.

Extending his condolences, Sisi said the late Catholic leader was an exceptional global figure who “worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue … and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict”.

