Easter: Makinde Felicitates Christians, Calls For More Prayers

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has felicitated the Christian faithful in the state and across Nigeria on the occasion of the Easter festivity.

The governor according to a release signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, who congratulated the Christians on witnessing another Easter season, called on them to use the special occasion to pray for Oyo State and Nigeria as well as the leadership.

According to the governor, it has become important to engage in more prayers and supplications for the country and the state amid the current economic situation.

He equally charged Christians to imbibe the lessons of love and sacrificial living taught through Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection, saying it is important for Christians, now more than ever before, to put into practice the lessons of love and sacrificial living of Christ.

He said: “I congratulate our Christian brethren on the occasion of Easter festivity. “It is my prayer that God grants us the opportunity to witness more of such occasions.

“I also want to use the opportunity to charge them to follow Christ’s examples of love, selflessness and sacrificial living, as exemplified by his death on the cross of Calvary and resurrection.

“I equally call on all residents of the state to be vigilant and security-conscious as they celebrate Easter. As we always say, if they see something, they should say something and as their government, we will continue to take action towards securing the state. “Happy Easter.”