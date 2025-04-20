Easter: Makinde Felicitates Christians, Calls For More Prayers

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has felicitated Christians in the State and across the country on the celebration of Easter.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor urged Christians to use the auspicious occasion, which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, to pray for the country and its leaders.

Governor Makinde, who gave the charge on Sunday, also called on the Christian faithful to imbibe the lessons inherent in Christ’s sacrificial death and resurrection.

He said: “I felicitate the Christian faithful across Oyo State and the country on witnessing the Easter festivities.

“In Christ’s death and resurrection, we find amazing lessons of love, sacrifice, and hope for humanity. We can also learn the importance of prayers and forgiveness.

“I exhort my Christian brethren to use this occasion to intercede for our country and its leaders across the board.

“I also want to charge them to imbibe and put into practice these valuable lessons from this sacred occasion.

“May the blessings of God be with us all through this season and always.”

