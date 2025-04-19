Share

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Saturday reiterated its commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment throughout the Easter celebrations.

In a statement issued by the agency’s Managing Director/CEO, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the LAWMA assured Lagos residents of efficient waste management services before, during, and after the holidays.

According to the CEO, LAWMA had put all necessary logistics in place to handle the anticipated spike in waste generation across the state.

According to him, Lagosians of seamless waste evacuation across all districts, emphasising that the agency had fully mobilised its operational resources to ensure prompt and effective service delivery throughout the festive season.

Gbadegesin also urged residents to bag their waste properly, engage only assigned PSP operators, and ensure prompt payment of waste bills to sustain service delivery, adding that the Authority would leave no stone unturned in its quest to achieve environmental sustainability.

He advised residents against illegal dumping, reckless driving, and acts capable of compromising the environment during the celebrations, stressing the importance of public responsibility in realising a cleaner Lagos.

While wishing Lagosians a peaceful and clean Easter celebration, the LAWMA boss called on the public to take advantage of the agency’s customer support channels for any waste-related issues during the period.

“The operations, street sweepers and sanitation teams will be actively working during the holidays.

“We urge motorists to be cautious and respect the rights and safety of our operations and sanitation workers.

“Let’s remember that keeping Lagos clean is a collective duty.” the statement added.

