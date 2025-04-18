Easter: Lagos Police Deploys Operatives To Key Locations

Share

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday announced the deployment of a large number of its operatives and tactical units across the state to ensure a safe, peaceful, and crime-free Easter celebration.

The State Command made this know in a press statement issued on Thursday by the spokesperson for the state command, Benjamin Hundeyin, noting that the officers are being supported with logistics, including armored personnel carriers and patrol vehicles.

Hundeyin confirmed that the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, directed the immediate deployment of conventional police officers, elite strike forces, and tactical units, including the Police Mobile Force, Rapid Response Squad, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Protection Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad, K9 units, mounted troops, and other operational detachments, to key locations in Lagos.

The statement added that the Special attention is being given to churches, celebration venues, recreational centers, and other public spaces where large gatherings are expected.

According to the report, the initiative is part of a broader effort to nip in the bud any other security breaches that may arise and to maintain public order before, during, and after the festivities.

Jimoh emphasized that the police will work in close synergy with other security agencies in the state, including the military, paramilitary, and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

To that effect, he instructed officers to be courteous, polite, professional but firm in discharging their duties, and to ensure that the rights of all citizens are respected.

The commissioner also called on Lagosians to cooperate with the police and remain vigilant and urged residents to report any incidents of police misconduct to the Lagos State Command Complaint Response Unit.

Jimoh further appealed to parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against any disruptive behaviour during the holiday.

As he extended Easter greetings, the Commissioner said, “On behalf of the entire Officers and other personnel of the Command, we gladly join all the Christian faithful in the State in the celebration and fervently wish them sustainable peace, love and joy associated with the Holy ceremony and Happy Easter.”

