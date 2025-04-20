Easter: Kwara Cleric Preaches Charity, Righteousness

Share

The Bishop of the Diocese of Kwara, Anglican Communion, Sunday Timothy Adewole, has called on Nigerians to live with the consciousness of Christ’s resurrection by embracing righteousness, charity, and hope in the face of economic hardship.

The Bishop made the call during the 2025 Easter Sunday service held at the Cathedral of Saint Barnabas Church, Sabo-Oke, Ilorin, Kwara State.

In his sermon titled “The Significance of Christ’s Resurrection for Christians”, the cleric emphasized the power and purpose of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, describing it as the foundation of the Christian faith and a symbol of freedom, forgiveness, and victory over death.

He said: “Through His resurrection, we are free from eternal damnation. His resurrection brought us salvation. If He had failed to rise, all the promises of heaven would have been lost.

“It is in Him we live and move. His resurrection reminds us that there is life after death and a judgment to come, and this should drive us to do good and live according to God’s word.”

Adewole urged Christians to remain expectant of the second coming of Christ and not neglect acts of love, charity, and service to God and humanity while waiting.

He also used the occasion to appeal to all levels of government to intensify efforts in addressing the economic and security challenges facing citizens.

“The government is trying, but we are still hungry. We are like Oliver Twist—we ask for more. They should lead with the fear of God and do more to ease the suffering in the land,” he said.

The Bishop offered prayers for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, asking God to grant him divine wisdom and a strong finish to his administration.

