Easter: Jonathan Preaches Sacrifice, Hope Amid Nat’l Challenges

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has urged Christians and other Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of Christ’s resurrection and embrace the message of hope and triumph amid the nation’s current challenges.

In his 2025 Easter message, Jonathan encouraged Nigerians to remain optimistic and draw strength from Christ’s love, sacrificial death, and the gift of salvation.

He reminded leaders to be selfless and embody the virtues of servanthood, sacrifice, and a passion for service, as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

These messages were contained in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze.

“I join millions of Christians around the world to commemorate Good Friday. This day reminds us all of the sacrificial death of Christ for humanity and His gift of salvation and redemption to all believers,” Jonathan stated.

“This moment calls Christians to reflect on servanthood and the passion for service, as exemplified by Jesus Christ, who died to save humanity from sin and reconcile all to God.

“At Easter, we reflect on the power of Christ’s love, the gift of righteousness, and the triumph of hope over despair and every challenge in life.

“The death and resurrection of Christ awaken us to the boundless love of God towards us — a reminder of the possibilities that faith in God offers us on earth.”

He continued: “I urge all citizens to be encouraged by the story of Christ’s resurrection and the lessons of hope and victory it offers.

“Let us remember the purpose of salvation and embrace the essence of mercy, and the triumphant power of faith and hope over all circumstances.”

The former President further urged citizens to remain optimistic about the possibilities within the nation and to draw strength from the belief that “we will triumph over the challenges we face both individually and collectively as a nation.”

Addressing national leaders, Jonathan said: “This moment highlights the virtues of servanthood, sacrifice, and a passion for service. Let us recommit to pursuing peace and justice for all.

“As a people, let this season renew our faith, strengthen our hope, and guarantee us peace.

“Let us continue to uphold and pursue these virtues as we work toward building a nation founded on peace, unity, and love.”

