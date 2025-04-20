Easter Is About Rising Above Sin – Dr. Ukafia

Share

Dr. Sylvanus Ukafia is a Pastor at Insight Bible Church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Also, he is the National Publicity Secretary of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Ukafia in this interview speaks on the significance of Easter, solutions to the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country as well as other national issues. Excerpts

What is the significance of Easter?

Easter is the Anchor of the Christian faith. It’s the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. If Jesus Christ did not rise then the Bible is clear that we have no claims to our faith. In Human History Jesus is the only person who died and resurrected again and that puts him above prophets, that puts him above any other person who has come as a human being who has made claims.

Our Lord Jesus Christ didn’t die as a criminal, he died in our place. He died as a sacrifice because the Bible says ‘ The soul that sinneth shall die and we were all condemned to death but God wanting to justify us gave his son for us so that we can now be accepted as sons and daughters of God.

The death of Jesus is now accepted in our own place, so we don’t have to die that death anymore. Jesus Christ died for every sinner that has ever lived here on Earth. Romans 5:57 says: “When we were utterly helpless, Christ came just at the right time and died for us sinners.

Our Lord Jesus Christ died for sinners and rose again that’s what makes his death different from every other person, Jesus took the blood to the throne of God and presented it, Romans 6, says “Sin is no longer your master for you no longer lived under the requirement of law, that was only made possible by Jesus Christ at his death. It was good that Jesus Christ came at Christmas, because if he didn’t come he wouldn’t have died. If he came and didn’t die in our place then the essence of it would not have been. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the greatest event in human history that has ever happened.

What are the Lessons we should learn?

As Christians we understand that things may get really bad, it may look as if there is no hope but because Jesus Christ rose from the dead, there is hope that everything else can change for good. There is nothing God cannot do. There is nothing God cannot do, as when Jesus died he didn’t look as a sacrifice, it looks like the death of a common sinner, He died in the midst of a thief and a robber , Jesus Christ was framed up, just like the contemporary Nigerian society, a pastor can be framed up, even the soldiers that saw the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ were paid to tell lies, hence government didn’t just start today to falsify records , when Jesus was there this has been the practice . But Jesus Christ rose from the dead; this gives us victory over sin, grave and death.

What are the erroneous beliefs about Easter, more so since some churches under PFN do not believe in Easter celebration?

The Bible is clear. It says any day you choose, we may not be exact as per history. As believers we re – emphasised that Jesus Christ died and rose again.

PFN is a fellowship and we are not forcing things down the throat of believers. We meet as brethren on essentials, not on frivolities such as celebration of a day; people are entitled to their own opinion.

The major thing is that we all believe that Jesus Christ died and rose again, anybody that does not believe in that is not a Christian. However, Easter celebration is not a basis for membership of PFN.

Easter is about the celebration of the power that raised Jesus Christ from the dead. Easter is a reflection on the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, not about merriment.

Any lessons to be learnt at Easter?

Romans 6 v6 says that we know that our own sinful life was crucified with Christ so that sin might lose its power in our lives.

We are no longer slaves to sin, that’s the lesson of Easter. We are celebrating the freedom of human nature from slavery of sin, we are celebrating the fact that sin no longer has grip over us, that we have risen above sin and that is what Easter is all about.

Are churches really living a life of sacrifice like Jesus Christ did?

Most Christians are already living very sacrificially. The problem is that, that’s not in the public view. We are not advertising it. Those criticising the church change their minds, when they get to find out how sacrificial the church is, and what churches do. Our daily lives as believers are lived in honour of Jesus Christ. Most pastors in locations would not have been there if not for the life of Jesus.

What of our political leaders, politicians in Nigeria will you advise them to live a life of sacrifice as Jesus Christ did?

Even in the time of Jesus Christ, did the politician live a sacrificial life? That’s the expectation that I am saying that it is just, No! The people that killed Jesus Christ were not politicians that passed the judgment.

We need to understand that every Christian is already called to a life of sacrifice, that’s our normal. If we as Christians are living sacrificially, that’s the expectation. But politicians are on their own! However, its different when a believer in Christ Jesus, a child of God and a Christian gets to power, we have expectations that he or she should live a life of love and sacrifice, that is what the scripture says.

But to expect a Sinner not to live in sin or to live a sacrificial life is an unjust expectation. Our expectation of sinners is to get saved, by accepting Jesus Christ as his or her personal Lord and Saviour and turn away from all sins.

But some are of the opinion that the church romances with these politicians, what’s your reaction to this?

That statement is out of ignorance. Do you think the church should disassociate from them? The scripture says when Elijah the prophet called down fire; it was collaboration between government and the prophet. It was the government that called the meeting that was where the prophet called fire down. If Prophet Elijah was to be a Nigerian, he would have been described as a prophet romancing with the government, but that’s not true. When people make statements that the church is romancing with the government that is out of ignorance.

Where there is no collaboration between the Church and the government what you are saying is that the government should work with Boko Haram, Soothsayer and such. The truth is that the government should deliberately work with genuine Pastors and prophets of God, that’s when you have results from the scriptures.

People in power should not be left to go to the shrine, Kings were anointed by Prophets, and prophets were involved in the process. Genuine Men and Women of God, Children of God in general are the ones helping this country through their prayers and Biblical teachings.

We have so many churches in this country, almost in every street, yet things are not getting better, people still exhibit questionable characters, where does the problem lie?

If you look at it the other way, what would have happened if the church wasn’t there. If with what the church is doing we have this outcome, I think the problem was the Social Media, because if one negative event happens the media will hype it where as we have millions of good event happening which are not in the public domain, several souls are being won daily, several people getting saved, thousands turning from Kidnapping and armed robbery to becoming genuine Christ followers which the media are not publishing. The church is not playing to the gallery, we do things for God to be honoured but many of the good sacrificial things we do are not published by the media, so many good things are happening but it’s unfortunate that we magnify evil above good.

There are myriads of challenges bedevilling the country, what is your view on this?

The Bible is clear that when the righteous rules the people rejoice. When righteousness is not exhibited in leadership there is continuous pain on the citizenry, because things that should make people happy are not happening, things are getting tougher. This year Nigerians are probably going to have their NEPA bills equate to their house rent, if not more and that is a fall out of government policy that’s not well thought out.

I think the government needs to think of the good of the country and the citizens at large but with what is going on now it shows that the government is not thinking about the common man at all.

If your electricity bills now exceeds your house rent and your salary is not increasing, the value of money has gone down tremendously, things are changing negatively and that’s where the church comes in to give hope and to make people know that we can live beyond this world, our commitment, confidence, reasoning is not just here and God can turn this negative situation around for good but we must also speak to those who are making these policies to think of the good of the people.

