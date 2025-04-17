Easter: Interfaith Group Urges Sacrifice, Tolerance, Unity

Share

As Christians worldwide commemorate Easter celebration, the Guild of Interfaith Media Practitioners (GIMP) has called on people of all faiths to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and promote religious tolerance, love, and peace in a diverse world.

In a goodwill message marking Good Friday, GIMP Chairman Mr. Abdulkarim Abdulmalik emphasized that the occasion serves as a reminder of the importance of sacrifice and a call for interfaith harmony.

“Good Friday is a day of remembrance and an opportunity to foster peace, understanding, and shared human values amidst our diversity,” he stated.

Echoing the World Council of Churches (WCC), which advocates for Christians to reflect on their faith while respecting other religious communities during Good Friday, Abdulmalik urged faith leaders across Nigeria to amplify this message.

He specifically highlighted the WCC’s call for unity and respect among Christians, Jews, and Muslims in Jerusalem, urging Nigerian faith leaders to similarly discourage religious hostility and bigotry.

Abdulmalik noted that GIMP was established to promote interfaith peace and harmony through the media.

He called on Nigerian journalists to join the Guild in advancing this ethical responsibility, emphasizing the media’s role in fostering unity. “The beauty of our diversity demands universal recognition of interfaith harmony as the cornerstone of global peace,” he added.

The GIMP chairman also urged journalists and religious leaders to collaborate with the government in combating insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping in Nigeria.

He described attacks on vulnerable citizens as a critical indicator of the need for robust interfaith and government partnerships to address criminality effectively.

Abdulmalik’s message underscores the importance of collective action in building a peaceful and inclusive society, particularly during significant religious observances like Easter.

Share