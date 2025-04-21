Easter: Intercede For Nigeria, Its Leaders, Makinde Urges Christians

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has called on Christians across Nigeria to use the Easter season as a time of deep reflection and intercession for the country and its leaders.

The governor made the appeal in his Easter message, conveyed through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, and made available to journalists on Sunday.

Makinde congratulated Christians in Oyo State and across the country on the occasion of Easter, describing it as a season that embodies profound lessons of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, and hope for humanity.

“In Christ’s death and resurrection, we find amazing lessons of love, sacrifice and hope. We can also draw strength from the importance of prayers and the power of forgiveness,” the governor said.

He urged Christians to not only reflect on these teachings but also to apply them in their daily lives, especially in their relationship with others and in their commitment to the nation’s unity and progress.

The governor also emphasized the need for continuous prayers for Nigeria and its leadership at all levels, noting that such intercessions are crucial for the peace, stability, and development of the nation.

“As we mark this auspicious occasion, I exhort my Christian brethren to use this period to intercede for our country and its leaders across board. I also encourage them to put into practice the invaluable lessons of this season,” the statement read.

Makinde concluded by wishing Christians a joyful Easter celebration and prayed that the blessings of the season would abide with all Nigerians, now and always.

