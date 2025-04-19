Easter: Ignes Greets Constituents, Advocates Tolerance

Share

As Christians across the globe celebrate Easter to mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as Ignes, has extended warm Easter greetings to his constituents in Arochukwu and Ohafia Local Government Areas, as well as all Nigerians.

In a press statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, Ogbonna urged his constituents to imbibe the lessons of the Lenten season, emphasizing that Easter remains a significant period in the life of every Christian.

Tagged “A Message of Hope,” Ogbonna’s Easter message praised Nigerians for their optimism, patriotism, and patience amid the current economic challenges facing the nation.

Acknowledging the nation’s tough times, he called on the people to remain patient with government policies and continue to promote unity, assuring that plans are underway to turn things around, starting from his constituency.

Ogbonna described Easter as a season that teaches four core values—sacrifice, forgiveness, love, and perseverance.

“Our Lord Jesus Christ was born into this world, endured suffering, and gave His life as a sacrifice for the freedom and salvation of mankind. That teaches us that, as a people, we must be ready to give our best in the overall interest of one another, our communities, and our dear nation,” he stated.

“This season presents another opportunity for deep reflection on the progress of our nation. I urge us all to be our brother’s keeper.

“In the spirit of Easter, Nigerians should embrace peace, love, forgiveness, and unity. Regardless of our religious differences, we must tolerate and respect one another’s values and beliefs for the sake of national peace and harmony,” Ogbonna added.

