Easter: Fubara Calls For Peace, Unity, Support For Tinubu

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday restated his commitment to delivering the evidence of democracy and good governance to the people of the state.

Fubara made this remark in his Easter message to the people of the state, reminding them that the period of Easter affords the opportunity of reconciliation and unity.

Titled ‘Renewed By The Resurrection: Advancing Peace, Unity and Good Governance’., Fubara expressed hope for a better Nigeria, urging people of the state to continue to support President Bola Tinubu.

The statement partly reads, “As we celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, this Easter, I bring you warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations.

“Easter is a sacred season of reconciliation and unity. It is a time when the peace of Christ dwells richly in our hearts, restoring relationships, comforting the afflicted, feeding the hungry, and healing the brokenhearted.

“It is a time to reaffirm our shared belief that peace shall overcome war, and that even shattered dreams can find new life in the light of the resurrection.”

“This season renews our confidence that nothing, neither hardship, nor adversity, nor even death can separate us from the love of God in Christ. In Him, we remain victorious.

“I reiterate my unwavering commitment to delivering good governance to the resilient and dignified people of Rivers State.

“Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while looking forward to a better tomorrow.

“Let us not lose sight of our collective strength. The transformation we all desire is achievable when we act together as one people under God, committed to peace, unity, and progress.

“May the Risen Christ bless every home in Rivers State and beyond with peace, love, good health, and renewed strength as we continue our journey to a greater future.

