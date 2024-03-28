Easter: FG Declares March 29, April 1 Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared March 29 and April 1 as public holidays to mark the Easter celebration. This is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Aishetu Ndayako on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi TunjiOjo, yesterday in Abuja.

According to her, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government. Tunji-Ojo urged Christians and all Nigerians to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for the redemption of man.

The minister noted that Easter, beyond religious significance, promoted values of love, forgiveness and compassion, which were essential for social cohesion and harmony. He called on Christians to imbibe these virtues as they were capable of impacting positively on the socioeconomic development of Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.