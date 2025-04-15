New Telegraph

Easter: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025, as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this announcement on Tuesday. April 15, while congratulating Christians on the occasion of the death and resurrection of Christ Jesus.

Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, love, and tolerance exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose death and resurrection Christians celebrate during Easter.

In a statement signed by the Minister’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, Tunji-Ojo called on citizens to use the holiday period to pray for peace, unity, and stability in the country.

He also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which, he said, is focused on national growth and development.

