Easter: FG Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holidays

To commemorate Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations, the Federal Government has declared Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1, as public holidays.

The Federal Government made the announcement in a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo on Wednesday in Abuja.

Speaking through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, the Minister urged Nigerians in general and Christians in particular to follow Jesus Christ’s example of selflessness and love by giving his life in order to save mankind.

He said Easter fosters principles of love, forgiveness, and compassion values that are critical to maintaining social harmony and cohesiveness.

He encouraged Christians to adopt these values because they have the power to improve Nigeria’s socioeconomic development by promoting harmony, lowering tensions, and promoting collaboration among Nigerians.

He also urged Nigerians to show kindness and generosity in order to improve the material circumstances of those who are less fortunate.

He claimed that this aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister also urged Nigerians to support the Tinubu administration’s efforts to bring about prosperity for all and sustainable development.