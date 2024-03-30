Easter: Embrace the season with pastel colour dresses

Pastel shades like blue, pink, yellow, green, and lavender are quintessential for the Easter season, representing the softness and joy that comes with the season. This Easter season is the best time to wear pastel dress because oftentimes, people avoid wearing pastel clothing due to the popular fear of looking like a colourful, Easter egg, fiasco. Even though pastel colours are tricky to pair, if done correctly, they can elevate and freshen up any outfit. Do not be afraid to mix between the same colour shades.

Pastel clothing is not limited to only pastel shades. In fact, if you add a darker shade of the same pastel colour, you will achieve an effortless monochrome total look. This can be simply achieved by sliding into any pastel shoes while wearing the same colour clothing pieces. A few shades lighter or darker, of course. Doing this will also help you contrast between hues, making your outfit appealing and pleasant to the eye. One of the most alluring ways to nail down the pastel trend is the pastel colour blocking. Thus, you can confidently combine pastel pink with pale lemon, blue with mint green, creamy orange with purple, or again follow Pantones selection of Pastel Blue and Pink. Without any exception, all pastel colours work great with each other and you can even mix and match more than two pastel shades in one outfit.

TIPS

Bubblegum pink, and Radiant Orchid has been a recent pink/purple hybrid for fashionistas.

It’s also fun to wear pastels with darker, or brighter shades of the same colour to create a monochromatic style.

By pairing bright and pastel shades of a colour in your outfit, you’ll add personality, and move confidently out of ‘Easter Parade’ territory.

If you are a beginner in the world of pastels, then stick to the basic minimalism. Use just a few pastel coloured garments in the outfit, and mix with neutral colours.

Think of the perfect balance, and mix pale green or pastel mint with Navy, Grey or Beige tones. Mixing with neutrals will make the pastel piece pop.

Generally, go for pieces with clean and sharp lines, which places the emphasis on the shape rather than the pastel shades.

If you can’t do without some fancy details, you’re best going with lace for adding the drama to your pastels.

Many designers use pastels for lace pieces, creating a real poetic impressionism: whether it’s a dress, top or skirt, lace works well with pastel shades.