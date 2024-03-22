Easter Eggs Cost More Due To High Temperatures in West Africa

Climate change is a key reason your chocolate Easter egg could cost more this year, according to researchers. Most chocolate is made from cocoa grown in West Africa, but a humid heatwave has blasted the crops and massively cut yields. Experts say that humaninduced climate change has made the extreme heat 10 times more likely.

As a result, some popular eggs have risen in price by 50% or more. The shortage of cocoa resulting from the heatwave has seen prices soar to almost $8,500 (£6,700) a tonne this week, reports the BBC. Cocoa trees are particularly vulnerable to changes in the climate.

They only grow in a narrow band of about 20 degrees latitude around the Equator. Most global production is concentrated in West Africa. In 2023, 58m kilogrammes of cocoa beans worth £127m were imported to the UK from Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana with 85% of the UK’s cocoa beans sourced from Cote d’Ivoire.