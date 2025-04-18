Easter: Egbewole Felicitates UNILORIN Christians

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has extended warm Easter greetings to members of the University’s Christian community and the entire Christendom.

In a statement signed by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor described Easter as a significant period during which Christians worldwide celebrate the life, sacrifice, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Egbewole, who also serves as the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), emphasized that the Easter celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the greatness of Jesus Christ and the values he exemplified.

He encouraged Christians and others to emulate the virtues of selflessness, civility, and faith that the season represents.

The Vice Chancellor also advised that the celebrations be marked in moderation and urged Christians to extend love and support to the less privileged among their family, friends, neighbours, and colleagues.

Commending the strong bond between Muslim and Christian members of the UNILORIN community, Egbewole noted that such unity is a model worthy of emulation for the peace and progress of the nation and humanity at large.

He wished all members of the Christian community a peaceful, joyful, and rewarding Easter celebration.

Share